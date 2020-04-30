Saudi Arabia welcomes Germany’s decision to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed Germany’s decision to enlist Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and ban them from the country, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

This is an important step in the international battle against terrorism and urged the international community to follow suit, the ministry added.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany has banned all Iran-backed Hezbollah activity on its soil and designated it a terrorist organization, the Interior Ministry said.

Police also conducted early morning raids on mosque associations in four cities across Germany. Security officials believe up to 1,050 people in Germany are part of Hezbollah’s extremist wing.

Washington has also welcomed Germany’s decision.