Salih, top security MP discuss efforts to tackle coronavirus

Iraqi President Barham Salih met on Tuesday evening at the al-Salam Palace in Baghdad with the Chairman of Security and Defense Committee in Iraqi Parliament Mohamed Reda alongside with his delegation.



Together, the President and the Committee's Chairman reviewed security developments in the country, and stressed the need to sustain the victory, secure the border as well as promote stability in Iraq by continuing to track down the remainder of ISIS gangs and not allowing them to threaten us again.



During the meeting, emphasis was placed on supporting Iraqi security forces in all kinds and formations, developing their training and arming capacities.

Furthermore, the meeting covered stepping up action to tackle with COVID-19 and the implementation of the decisions taken by the crisis cell to limit the spread of new coronavirus plague in a manner that will ensure the safety and health of all Iraqi people.