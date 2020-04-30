Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 May 2020
Breaking
US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 Lebanon approves long-awaited economic rescue plan after months of unrest Germany designates Iran-backed Hezbollah as terrorist organization US will not allow Iran to buy arms when UN embargo ends: Pompeo Shiite Blocs stipulates Sunni-Kurdish coalitions's mandate to Kadhimi to choose independent ministers Death toll from Afrin explosion rises to 46 Iran dissidents say regime should get ‘not even a penny’ of IMF coronavirus aid Iraq coronavirus cases near 2,000 Iraqi Parliament Urges Peshmerga Cooperations to Counter IS in Kirkuk Unrest escalates in Lebanon as currency collapses and prospect of hunger grows
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 30 April 2020 01:13 AM

Salih, top security MP discuss efforts to tackle coronavirus

salih12

Iraqi President Barham Salih met on Tuesday evening at the al-Salam Palace in Baghdad with the Chairman of Security and Defense Committee in Iraqi Parliament Mohamed Reda alongside with his delegation.


Together, the President and the Committee's Chairman reviewed security developments in the country, and stressed the need to sustain the victory, secure the border as well as promote stability in Iraq by continuing to track down the remainder of ISIS gangs and not allowing them to threaten us again.


During the meeting, emphasis was placed on supporting Iraqi security forces in all kinds and formations, developing their training and arming capacities.

 

Furthermore, the meeting covered stepping up action to tackle with COVID-19 and the implementation of the decisions taken by the crisis cell to limit the spread of new coronavirus plague in a manner that will ensure the safety and health of all Iraqi people.

Related Stories
Read
1

UK coronavirus death toll nears 28,000 after another 465 die in hospitals 02 May 2020 06:50 PM

1

KRG extends curfew amid uptick in COVID-19 cases 02 May 2020 12:22 AM

1

Syrian Kurdish parties resume talks, in secret 02 May 2020 12:19 AM

2087186-1588363704-1005366

Assad might have run out of luck at last 02 May 2020 12:12 AM

3379315939_7f7ede8723_b

US sanctions Iraqi-Iranian national over backing Iran's Quds Force 01 May 2020 06:27 PM

4719410740_18bb072d36_b

Iraq paid Iran 90 billions to import garlic, food 01 May 2020 03:38 PM

Iraqi_Airways,_YI-ت-202_(31817502202)

Around 13,836 stranded Iraqis returned from abroad: Foreign Ministry 01 May 2020 01:17 AM

Hakim

Hakim: Regional stability needs permanent solution to Palestinian issue 01 May 2020 01:08 AM

Comments