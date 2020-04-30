Salih, Parliamentary finance committee discuss gov't formation

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Tuesday welcomed at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad the Chairman of the Parliamentary Finance Committee in the House of Representatives, alongside with a number of committee's members.



The President underlined the need for concerted efforts aiming at accelerating the formation of the new government striving to achieve the desired reforms in the midst of current economic challenges which are resulted from the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak.



Therefore, the situation requires all of us to stand together to ensure the preservation of the livelihoods of the low-income citizens. And employees' salaries in particular low grade's salaries should remain intact.



The President noted the importance and the investment of national capacities to support local and national products to facilitate self-sufficiency.



Regarding the pending issues between the Federal Government and the KRG Government on revenues and oil and gas law, the President emphasized that he saw the need for recourse to constitutional principles.



The situation calls for full adherence to the budget law and the national interest to reach a better understanding that is not dependent upon any political consideration and preserves the rights of all Iraqis as a whole, he added.



His Excellency explained that settlement of financial claims is a required right according to constitution and budget law, but it should not prevent the commitment to securing employees' salaries of KRG on an equal footing with the rest of Iraqi provinces. And it is a constitutional right and should be protected from the altered political environment.



He indicated that the faithful will not accept the citizens and their livelihood to bear the brunt of political differences.