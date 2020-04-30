Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 May 2020
Breaking
US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 Lebanon approves long-awaited economic rescue plan after months of unrest Germany designates Iran-backed Hezbollah as terrorist organization US will not allow Iran to buy arms when UN embargo ends: Pompeo Shiite Blocs stipulates Sunni-Kurdish coalitions's mandate to Kadhimi to choose independent ministers Death toll from Afrin explosion rises to 46 Iran dissidents say regime should get ‘not even a penny’ of IMF coronavirus aid Iraq coronavirus cases near 2,000 Iraqi Parliament Urges Peshmerga Cooperations to Counter IS in Kirkuk Unrest escalates in Lebanon as currency collapses and prospect of hunger grows
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 30 April 2020 01:09 AM

Salih, Parliamentary finance committee discuss gov't formation

Salih

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Tuesday welcomed at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad the Chairman of the Parliamentary Finance Committee in the House of Representatives, alongside with a number of committee's members.


The President underlined the need for concerted efforts aiming at accelerating the formation of the new government striving to achieve the desired reforms in the midst of current economic challenges which are resulted from the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak.


Therefore, the situation requires all of us to stand together to ensure the preservation of the livelihoods of the low-income citizens. And employees' salaries in particular low grade's salaries should remain intact.


The President noted the importance and the investment of national capacities to support local and national products to facilitate self-sufficiency.


Regarding the pending issues between the Federal Government and the KRG Government on revenues and oil and gas law, the President emphasized that he saw the need for recourse to constitutional principles.


The situation calls for full adherence to the budget law and the national interest to reach a better understanding that is not dependent upon any political consideration and preserves the rights of all Iraqis as a whole, he added.


His Excellency explained that settlement of financial claims is a required right according to constitution and budget law, but it should not prevent the commitment to securing employees' salaries of KRG on an equal footing with the rest of Iraqi provinces. And it is a constitutional right and should be protected from the altered political environment.


He indicated that the faithful will not accept the citizens and their livelihood to bear the brunt of political differences.

Related Stories
Read
1

UK coronavirus death toll nears 28,000 after another 465 die in hospitals 02 May 2020 06:50 PM

1

KRG extends curfew amid uptick in COVID-19 cases 02 May 2020 12:22 AM

1

Syrian Kurdish parties resume talks, in secret 02 May 2020 12:19 AM

2087186-1588363704-1005366

Assad might have run out of luck at last 02 May 2020 12:12 AM

3379315939_7f7ede8723_b

US sanctions Iraqi-Iranian national over backing Iran's Quds Force 01 May 2020 06:27 PM

4719410740_18bb072d36_b

Iraq paid Iran 90 billions to import garlic, food 01 May 2020 03:38 PM

Iraqi_Airways,_YI-ت-202_(31817502202)

Around 13,836 stranded Iraqis returned from abroad: Foreign Ministry 01 May 2020 01:17 AM

Hakim

Hakim: Regional stability needs permanent solution to Palestinian issue 01 May 2020 01:08 AM

Comments