Iraqi Leaders "Must" Put Aside Sectarian Quota System to Help New Cabinet Formation: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has argued that the Iraqi leaders "must" put aside a sectarian quota system in order to help the process of forming a new government in Baghdad.



Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Pompeo further pointed out that the Iraqi leaders should also make compromises and help the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington, according to Reuters.



This comes while Iraq's PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhmi is working hard on convincing the majority political factions to support his cabinet.



Amid the ongoing anti-government protests, caretaker PM Adil Abdul Mahdi resigned from his position in late November.