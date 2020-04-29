Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 May 2020
Wednesday، 29 April 2020 10:04 PM

Earthquake Hits Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya

An earthquake on Wednesday evening hit Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province, a statement said.

Kurdistan Region's General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology explained in a statement that the earthquake was measured at 4.6 on Richter scale, occurring at 8:01 pm, Erbil Time.

Possible casualties or material damages were not immediately known.

A 4.1 magnitude quake shook the same province earlier this month.
