Saturday, 02 May 2020
Breaking
Wednesday، 29 April 2020 10:02 PM

KRG Delegation, Iraqi Leaders Discuss Erbil-Baghdad Disputes

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation on Wednesday held meetings with Iraqi leaders in efforts to find a solution to the disputes issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

The delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, discussed during their meetings with senior Iraqi officials the issues of budget and oil among other topics, according to a statement by the KRG.

"During the meeting, the two parties discussed the importance of resolving the outstanding problems, especially concerning oil and the federal budget," reads the statement.

"The meeting will continue today and tomorrow to find a way to settle these disputes."

This comes as the federal government has decided to halt sending the salaries of KRG's public servants despite a previous agreement between Erbil and Baghdad in this regard.
