Shiite Blocs stipulates Sunni-Kurdish coalitions's mandate to Kadhimi to choose independent ministers

Iraq's Shiite blocs said that Sunni-Kurdish coalitions should entrust Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi with choosing independent ministers.

While there are no differences over the number of ministries to be allocated to each bloc, the problem is almost confined to the distribution of sovereign portfolios.

The premier-designate has so far enjoyed the support of the different political components, except for some reservations not yet formulated by the Shiite parties.

However, disputes emerged when he presented his lineup without consulting the political blocs.

In this context, MP Dr. Naim Al-Aboudi, told Asharq Al-Awsat that the Shiites were not against giving Kadhimi the freedom to choose his ministers, but they were awaiting a Sunni-Kurdish mandate in this regard.



Shiite blocs continue their meetings under great pressure due to the deterioration of the economic crisis and the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

While the discussions between Kadhimi, the Kurds, and the Sunnis are proceeding smoothly, the Shiite blocs saw in this understanding flexibility by the premier towards those blocs, and criticized what they considered as double standards in the process of appointing the ministers.

“Kadhimi gave in to the demands of the Sunnis and the Kurds regarding the ministerial portfolios, but ignored the Shiite blocs, which aroused their anger,” Hakim al-Zamili, head of the Security and Defense Committee in the former Iraqi parliament, told Asharq Al-Awsat.

“The person in charge of forming a government must choose a strong professional lineup to meet the economic, security, and health challenges… Therefore, he needs the support of the blocs and parties to succeed,” he said.

In contrast, MP Yehya al-Muhammadi, member of the largest Sunni bloc, said that the Sunni position “is based on giving the Prime Minister-designate enough flexibility in choosing the cabinet.”

“If this government does not pass, then based on the current circumstances, we will face a real catastrophe,” he warned.



