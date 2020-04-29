Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 May 2020
Breaking
US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 Lebanon approves long-awaited economic rescue plan after months of unrest Germany designates Iran-backed Hezbollah as terrorist organization US will not allow Iran to buy arms when UN embargo ends: Pompeo Shiite Blocs stipulates Sunni-Kurdish coalitions's mandate to Kadhimi to choose independent ministers Death toll from Afrin explosion rises to 46 Iran dissidents say regime should get ‘not even a penny’ of IMF coronavirus aid Iraq coronavirus cases near 2,000 Iraqi Parliament Urges Peshmerga Cooperations to Counter IS in Kirkuk Unrest escalates in Lebanon as currency collapses and prospect of hunger grows
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 29 April 2020 03:11 PM

Iran Law Enforcement arrested 3,600 for 'coronavirus rumors'

Covid-19-coronavirus-1-1

The Spokesman of Iran's Armed Forces on Tuesday said Iran's Law Enforcement Forces (Police) and the Revolutionary Guard's militia arm (Basij) have arrested 3,600 individuals for "spreading rumors about coronavirus".


Speaking on a live news program on Channel 2 of Iran's state-run television Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned that rumors are a means of psychological war against Iran and said those who lead rumor campaigns will be arrested.


"Our enemies are always hostile and have agents to further their wishes in our country but we had a very good performance in combating coronavirus in comparison with countries that claim to be advanced. You can see what disaster the United States is stuck in," he said and claimed that "unlike" the United States and some other countries, the Iranian military is helping in the fight against coronavirus.


Brigadier General Shekarchi also claimed only four medical staff and some of the armed forces' retired members who had been injured in the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) have died of COVID-19 so far. He did not reveal the number of chemically-wounded veterans who have been affected with coronavirus.


On March 6, Feyzollah Arabsorkhi, a reformist politician and a veteran of the Iran-Iraq War himself, said at least 18 chemically-wounded veterans suffering from respiratory complications had died of COVID-19.


Thousands of Iranian soldiers and civilians sustained various chemical injuries including acute respiratory problems during Iraqi chemical attacks. According to Iranian officials at least 65,000 are still under treatment and care for their chemical injuries.


Several lawmakers have criticized the health ministry for underreporting coronavirus cases and deaths. They say the real figures are much higher than official numbers announced daily by the ministry.


In an interview with Radio Farda on March 28 the U.S. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Iran has been arresting people who have tried to report the real scope of Iran's coronavirus crisis directly sending messages to the State Department.


Pointing out that Iran has not been transparent about its coronavirus cases and death toll, Ortagus told Radio Farda that when the Iranian people ask the government to tell the truth, when they demand transparency from the government, the regime does everything to stop them.

Related Stories
Read
1

Strong earthquake strikes south of Crete, no word on damage 02 May 2020 06:40 PM

us treasury

US indicts two Iran operatives for sanctions violations 02 May 2020 03:03 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran condemns German ban on Hezbollah, warns of 'consequences' 02 May 2020 02:50 PM

3

Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156 02 May 2020 02:42 PM

KSA has sent messages to Iran's president: Iran gov’t spox

Iran authorises issuance of sukuk securities to fund oil, gas projects - Shana 02 May 2020 02:41 PM

1

US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 02 May 2020 12:01 AM

Saudi

Saudi Arabia reports 3,555 coronavirus recoveries 01 May 2020 04:13 PM

coronavirus iran bp

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 6,091: official figures 01 May 2020 03:26 PM

Comments