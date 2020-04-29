Death toll from Afrin explosion rises to 46

The death from an explosion that occurred in the Syrian Kurdish city of Afrin on Tuesday has risen to 46, a war monitor said.



The incident took place in a market in Afrin where a fuel truck exploded, among whom were at least six Ankara-backed rebels, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.



Rami Abdul Rahman, the head of the Britain-based human rights observatory, pointed out that the bombing also resulted in the wounding of 50 people.



No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident, but Turkey has blamed the Syrian Kurdish forces for the attack.