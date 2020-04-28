Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Breaking
Death toll from Afrin explosion rises to 46 Iran dissidents say regime should get ‘not even a penny’ of IMF coronavirus aid Iraq coronavirus cases near 2,000 Iraqi Parliament Urges Peshmerga Cooperations to Counter IS in Kirkuk Unrest escalates in Lebanon as currency collapses and prospect of hunger grows Kurdistan president, UN envoy discuss next Iraqi government, coronavirus challenge Riots in impoverished north Lebanon city amid currency crash Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities Iraq reports 55 new coronavirus cases, total 1763 Turkey claims It "neutralized" 12 PKK fighters in Kurdistan border areas
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 28 April 2020 11:30 PM

Unrest escalates in Lebanon as currency collapses and prospect of hunger grows

Capture
Violence escalated Tuesday in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli as protesters angered by the collapse of the country's currency and spreading economic upheaval burned down a series of banks and countered volleys of tear gas by pelting security forces with stones.

These latest arson attacks came at the end of a large funeral for 26-year-old Fawwaz al-Samman, who died Monday from gunshot wounds, which his sister said on Facebook he had suffered during clashes with the army.

The army released a statement Tuesday expressing regret for his death, without claiming responsibility, and announced it is opening an investigation into the incident.
As mourners filled the streets of Tripoli for his funeral, they dubbed him “Martyr of the Hunger Revolution.”

Lebanon faces its most severe economic crisis in decades, and it has been worsening since September. Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets in October, ultimately forcing the prime minister and his cabinet to resign. Then, the coronavirus struck, compelling already shaky businesses to shutter their doors and putting countless people out of jobs.

When Lebanese officials set a curfew and curbed movements in mid-March in response to the pandemic, the government gave itself a break from the street unrest and protesters retreated home.

But shortly after the government announced Friday a five-phase plan to reopen the country, the protesters — overwhelmingly young and frustrated with the severe lack of job opportunities — emerged from their quarantine.

Molotov cocktails destroyed a bank branch late on Saturday in the southern city Tyre. The following two nights, more banks were attacked and set on fire across the country. Protesters shut down highways. The army retaliated with tear gas and rubber bullets.
Related Stories
Read
7ZT9J2_4

Iran dissidents say regime should get ‘not even a penny’ of IMF coronavirus aid 29 April 2020 12:48 AM

11

Russia sees record rise in coronavirus cases, deaths 28 April 2020 03:02 PM

le drian

France condemns Iran over executions of child offenders 28 April 2020 02:58 PM

Banque du Liban

Hezbollah blames ‘negative’ central bank performance for pound collapse 28 April 2020 02:54 PM

Pope Francis

Pope says obey rules during exit from coronavirus lockdowns 28 April 2020 02:45 PM

3

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 71 to 5,877 -health ministry official 28 April 2020 02:34 PM

11

US Sends 70 Trucks of Military, Logistics Equipment to Bases in Syria 28 April 2020 04:08 AM

fbnzkTgB

Riots in impoverished north Lebanon city amid currency crash 28 April 2020 12:28 AM

Comments