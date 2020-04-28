Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Breaking
Death toll from Afrin explosion rises to 46 Iran dissidents say regime should get ‘not even a penny’ of IMF coronavirus aid Iraq coronavirus cases near 2,000 Iraqi Parliament Urges Peshmerga Cooperations to Counter IS in Kirkuk Unrest escalates in Lebanon as currency collapses and prospect of hunger grows Kurdistan president, UN envoy discuss next Iraqi government, coronavirus challenge Riots in impoverished north Lebanon city amid currency crash Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities Iraq reports 55 new coronavirus cases, total 1763 Turkey claims It "neutralized" 12 PKK fighters in Kurdistan border areas
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 28 April 2020 10:40 PM

Massive Explosion Kills over 20 in Syrian Kurdish City of Afrin

1

A war monitor revealed that more than 20 people were killed while 27 others were injured in an explosion that occurred in the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, citing "reliable" sources, said that at least 22 people were killed after a fuel tanker exploded which hit a marketplace in Afrin.

"Among the total death toll there were six rebels at least. Meanwhile, the number of fatalities is expected to rise, since there are more than 27 wounded some of whom sustained serious injuries," SOHR said.

"Reliable sources have informed SOHR that the most of fatalities died of burns they got due to the fires which followed the explosion, as most of the bodies have been burnt completely," it continued.

According to the monitor, another explosion was heard earlier the morning in the Turkish-controlled city of Afrin, northwest of Aleppo.

"The explosion was caused by detonating an IED on the road to Trandah which caused material damage, but no casualties were reported."
Related Stories
Read
a9bfc7cbbb0ef6ab9bcac3af8f0f0553_L

Death toll from Afrin explosion rises to 46 29 April 2020 01:41 AM

7ea6f28e42df1ad4ac98e70851482db9_L

Iraq coronavirus cases near 2,000 29 April 2020 12:37 AM

f3de8e9ca11d19f918ba4a49d7d38145_L

Iraqi Parliament Urges Peshmerga Cooperations to Counter IS in Kirkuk 29 April 2020 12:35 AM

1

IS Explodes Two Power Plants in Diyala 28 April 2020 10:36 PM

1

Iraq Coronavirus Infections Near 2,000 28 April 2020 10:26 PM

7840044dea62baa570bf6d752eb51375_L

Kurdistan president, UN envoy discuss next Iraqi government, coronavirus challenge 28 April 2020 07:13 PM

11

COVID-19: Total Infections Reach 1,847 in Iraq 28 April 2020 04:07 AM

11

Kurdistan: Coronavirus Cases Spike to 355 28 April 2020 04:04 AM

Comments