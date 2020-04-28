Massive Explosion Kills over 20 in Syrian Kurdish City of Afrin



A war monitor revealed that more than 20 people were killed while 27 others were injured in an explosion that occurred in the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, citing "reliable" sources, said that at least 22 people were killed after a fuel tanker exploded which hit a marketplace in Afrin.



"Among the total death toll there were six rebels at least. Meanwhile, the number of fatalities is expected to rise, since there are more than 27 wounded some of whom sustained serious injuries," SOHR said.



"Reliable sources have informed SOHR that the most of fatalities died of burns they got due to the fires which followed the explosion, as most of the bodies have been burnt completely," it continued.



According to the monitor, another explosion was heard earlier the morning in the Turkish-controlled city of Afrin, northwest of Aleppo.



"The explosion was caused by detonating an IED on the road to Trandah which caused material damage, but no casualties were reported."