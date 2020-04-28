US Sends 70 Trucks of Military, Logistics Equipment to Bases in Syria

The US on Monday sent 70 trucks carrying military and logistics equipment to its bases in northeastern Syria, a war monitor reported.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) cited its sources as saying that the huge convoy entered the countryside of Hasakah in northeast of Syria through the border crossing of al-Waleed.



They were deployed to the two bases of Tel Baidar and Qasrak in northeastern Syria, the monitor added.



According to the observatory, about 50 US trucks earlier the month were seen carrying military logistics equipment to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



"On April 18, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitored the arrival of approximately 50 American trucks from the Al-Waleed border crossing with Iraq to the city of Hasaka, carrying logistical assistance for the SDF."