Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Breaking
Riots in impoverished north Lebanon city amid currency crash Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities Iraq reports 55 new coronavirus cases, total 1763 Turkey claims It "neutralized" 12 PKK fighters in Kurdistan border areas Iran watches US military activities in the region closely: Rouhani Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000 Pompeo urges extension of embargo on conventional arms sales to Iran Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 28 April 2020 04:08 AM

US Sends 70 Trucks of Military, Logistics Equipment to Bases in Syria

11
The US on Monday sent 70 trucks carrying military and logistics equipment to its bases in northeastern Syria, a war monitor reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) cited its sources as saying that the huge convoy entered the countryside of Hasakah in northeast of Syria through the border crossing of al-Waleed.

They were deployed to the two bases of Tel Baidar and Qasrak in northeastern Syria, the monitor added.

According to the observatory, about 50 US trucks earlier the month were seen carrying military logistics equipment to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

"On April 18, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitored the arrival of approximately 50 American trucks from the Al-Waleed border crossing with Iraq to the city of Hasaka, carrying logistical assistance for the SDF."
Related Stories
Read
fbnzkTgB

Riots in impoverished north Lebanon city amid currency crash 28 April 2020 12:28 AM

9a5b46d28acff041db8a77046755da06_L

Iran receives fourth medical supplies cargo from Germany 27 April 2020 03:03 PM

Israel strikes against Syria

Israel hits targets near Damascus said to be affiliated with Iran 27 April 2020 03:00 PM

yemen

Saudi-led alliance in Yemen urges end to escalation in south 27 April 2020 02:52 PM

3

Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 96 to 5,806 27 April 2020 02:49 PM

boris jjj

Johnson back to Downing Street after recovery: Sky News 26 April 2020 09:40 PM

9f0059fb-073c-4ea4-bd7e-4d4f9ff8820b_5x2_1100x440

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities 26 April 2020 04:04 PM

huawei

Five Chinese were arrested for chatting about Huawei sales to Iran - NYT 26 April 2020 02:54 PM

Comments