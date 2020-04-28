Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Breaking
Riots in impoverished north Lebanon city amid currency crash Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities Iraq reports 55 new coronavirus cases, total 1763 Turkey claims It "neutralized" 12 PKK fighters in Kurdistan border areas Iran watches US military activities in the region closely: Rouhani Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000 Pompeo urges extension of embargo on conventional arms sales to Iran Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 28 April 2020 04:07 AM

COVID-19: Total Infections Reach 1,847 in Iraq

11
With new reports confirmed on Monday, the total number of people so far found infected with the coronavirus across Iraq has now reached 1,847, the health ministry said.

According to a statement by the ministry, at least 27 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while one more patient died.

It further explained that eight infections were detected in the capital Baghdad, seven in Muthanna, and two others in Najaf and Basra provinces.

The death case was recorded in the province of Najaf.

Moreover, ten other cases were registered in the Kurdistan Region, including seven in the capital Erbil and three in Sulaimaniya province.

While 88 patients have so far lost their lives, a total of 1,286 others were discharged from the hospital and returned home, the ministry concluded.
Related Stories
Read
11

Kurdistan: Coronavirus Cases Spike to 355 28 April 2020 04:04 AM

f28c75f851bb586137963e99aaa77efb_L

Kadhimi Vows to Accept Only "What is in True Interest of Iraq" 28 April 2020 04:03 AM

PM kadhimi BP

PM Kadhimi: Economic crisis in Iraq critical, serious 27 April 2020 07:00 PM

e7ec972faa0f3e3330fe2133a6a03a7c

Rusafa Health: Measures taken to implement regional isolation 27 April 2020 06:53 PM

zarif

Iraqi, Iranian FMs discuss cooperation despite Tehran's malign activities 27 April 2020 06:51 PM

Allawi

Iraqi, Omani FMs discuss boosting bilateral relations 27 April 2020 06:48 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

U.S. extends waiver for Iranian energy to Baghdad, but pressure mounts 27 April 2020 03:06 PM

Kaabi

Kaabi, Iraqi MPs discuss mechanisms of legislative authority 26 April 2020 09:59 PM

Comments