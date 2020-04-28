COVID-19: Total Infections Reach 1,847 in Iraq

With new reports confirmed on Monday, the total number of people so far found infected with the coronavirus across Iraq has now reached 1,847, the health ministry said.



According to a statement by the ministry, at least 27 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, while one more patient died.



It further explained that eight infections were detected in the capital Baghdad, seven in Muthanna, and two others in Najaf and Basra provinces.



The death case was recorded in the province of Najaf.



Moreover, ten other cases were registered in the Kurdistan Region, including seven in the capital Erbil and three in Sulaimaniya province.



While 88 patients have so far lost their lives, a total of 1,286 others were discharged from the hospital and returned home, the ministry concluded.