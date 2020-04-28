Kurdistan: Coronavirus Cases Spike to 355

Kurdistan Region's Health Ministry said on Monday evening that the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region had spiked to 355.



At least eight people had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day, including three individuals in Sulaimaniya province and five in the capital Erbil, the ministry explained.



According to the latest updates by the ministry, the death toll has remained steady at four while 322 patients have so far been discharged from the hospital.



No infections were detected for about two weeks in the Kurdistan Region before new cases were registered this week again.