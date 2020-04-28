Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Breaking
Riots in impoverished north Lebanon city amid currency crash Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities Iraq reports 55 new coronavirus cases, total 1763 Turkey claims It "neutralized" 12 PKK fighters in Kurdistan border areas Iran watches US military activities in the region closely: Rouhani Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000 Pompeo urges extension of embargo on conventional arms sales to Iran Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 28 April 2020 04:04 AM

Kurdistan: Coronavirus Cases Spike to 355

11
Kurdistan Region's Health Ministry said on Monday evening that the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the region had spiked to 355.

At least eight people had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past day, including three individuals in Sulaimaniya province and five in the capital Erbil, the ministry explained.

According to the latest updates by the ministry, the death toll has remained steady at four while 322 patients have so far been discharged from the hospital.

No infections were detected for about two weeks in the Kurdistan Region before new cases were registered this week again.
Related Stories
Read
11

COVID-19: Total Infections Reach 1,847 in Iraq 28 April 2020 04:07 AM

f28c75f851bb586137963e99aaa77efb_L

Kadhimi Vows to Accept Only "What is in True Interest of Iraq" 28 April 2020 04:03 AM

PM kadhimi BP

PM Kadhimi: Economic crisis in Iraq critical, serious 27 April 2020 07:00 PM

e7ec972faa0f3e3330fe2133a6a03a7c

Rusafa Health: Measures taken to implement regional isolation 27 April 2020 06:53 PM

zarif

Iraqi, Iranian FMs discuss cooperation despite Tehran's malign activities 27 April 2020 06:51 PM

Allawi

Iraqi, Omani FMs discuss boosting bilateral relations 27 April 2020 06:48 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

U.S. extends waiver for Iranian energy to Baghdad, but pressure mounts 27 April 2020 03:06 PM

Kaabi

Kaabi, Iraqi MPs discuss mechanisms of legislative authority 26 April 2020 09:59 PM

Comments