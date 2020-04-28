Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Breaking
Riots in impoverished north Lebanon city amid currency crash Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities Iraq reports 55 new coronavirus cases, total 1763 Turkey claims It "neutralized" 12 PKK fighters in Kurdistan border areas Iran watches US military activities in the region closely: Rouhani Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000 Pompeo urges extension of embargo on conventional arms sales to Iran Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 28 April 2020 12:28 AM

Riots in impoverished north Lebanon city amid currency crash

fbnzkTgB
Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in northern Lebanon Monday amid a crash in the local currency and a surge in food prices. Dozens of young men smashed the fronts of local banks and set fire to an army vehicle, as the protests turned into riots.

The Red Cross said its teams were working on evacuating wounded people in Tripoli, Lebanon's second largest city and one of the most neglected regions in Lebanon.

Scattered anti-government protests resumed last week as the government began easing the weeks-long lockdown to limit the spread of the new coronavirus in Lebanon, which has reported 710 cases and 24 deaths so far. The number of registered cases has dropped over the past two weeks, leading to the shortening of the nighttime curfew by one hour and allowing some businesses to resume work on Monday.

The virus outbreak has exacerbated a severe economic and financial crisis gripping the country since late last year, the most serious to hit Lebanon since the end of its 1975-90 civil war.

The Lebanese national currency hit a new record low over the weekend, with 4,000 pounds to the dollar on the black market while the official price remained at 1,507 pounds.

Tripoli is the capital of northern Lebanon, where unemployment is among the highest in the country and poverty is widespread.
Earlier Monday, scattered anti-government protests broke out in several parts of the country, leading to road closures that prevented medical teams from setting out from Beirut to conduct coronavirus tests across the country.

The Health Ministry said its teams would try again on Tuesday, urging protesters to let the paramedics work to evaluate the spread of the virus in the tiny country of 5 million people.


Related Stories
Read
9a5b46d28acff041db8a77046755da06_L

Iran receives fourth medical supplies cargo from Germany 27 April 2020 03:03 PM

Israel strikes against Syria

Israel hits targets near Damascus said to be affiliated with Iran 27 April 2020 03:00 PM

yemen

Saudi-led alliance in Yemen urges end to escalation in south 27 April 2020 02:52 PM

3

Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 96 to 5,806 27 April 2020 02:49 PM

boris jjj

Johnson back to Downing Street after recovery: Sky News 26 April 2020 09:40 PM

9f0059fb-073c-4ea4-bd7e-4d4f9ff8820b_5x2_1100x440

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities 26 April 2020 04:04 PM

huawei

Five Chinese were arrested for chatting about Huawei sales to Iran - NYT 26 April 2020 02:54 PM

Hijab in Iran

‘Fresh outbreak’ of COVID-19 in Iran feared 26 April 2020 02:39 PM

Comments