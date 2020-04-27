PM Kadhimi: Economic crisis in Iraq critical, serious

Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday said the current economic crisis in Iraq is serious and critical and we have to face it.

Kadhimi was appointed as prime minister after Adnan Al-Zurfi and Mohamed Allawi, who stepped down shortly after they took the post, apparently due to public rejection.

Three ministerial posts at the new government of Iraq would be for the Kurds, according to a document revealing Kadhimi’s cabinet lineup.



Kadhimi is working hard to finalize the agenda of his cabinet for next week to send it, together with the list of the proposed ministers, to the parliament for a vote of confidence.