Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Breaking
Riots in impoverished north Lebanon city amid currency crash Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities Iraq reports 55 new coronavirus cases, total 1763 Turkey claims It "neutralized" 12 PKK fighters in Kurdistan border areas Iran watches US military activities in the region closely: Rouhani Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000 Pompeo urges extension of embargo on conventional arms sales to Iran Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 27 April 2020 07:00 PM

PM Kadhimi: Economic crisis in Iraq critical, serious

PM kadhimi BP

Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday said the current economic crisis in Iraq is serious and critical and we have to face it.

 

Kadhimi was appointed as prime minister after Adnan Al-Zurfi and Mohamed Allawi, who stepped down shortly after they took the post, apparently due to public rejection.

 

Three ministerial posts at the new government of Iraq would be for the Kurds, according to a document revealing Kadhimi’s cabinet lineup.

Kadhimi is working hard to finalize the agenda of his cabinet for next week to send it, together with the list of the proposed ministers, to the parliament for a vote of confidence.

Related Stories
Read
e7ec972faa0f3e3330fe2133a6a03a7c

Rusafa Health: Measures taken to implement regional isolation 27 April 2020 06:53 PM

zarif

Iraqi, Iranian FMs discuss cooperation despite Tehran's malign activities 27 April 2020 06:51 PM

Allawi

Iraqi, Omani FMs discuss boosting bilateral relations 27 April 2020 06:48 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

U.S. extends waiver for Iranian energy to Baghdad, but pressure mounts 27 April 2020 03:06 PM

Kaabi

Kaabi, Iraqi MPs discuss mechanisms of legislative authority 26 April 2020 09:59 PM

turkmen

Salih, Iraqi Turkmen Front leader discuss fight against terrorism 26 April 2020 09:29 PM

800px-Flickr_-_DVIDSHUB_-_Iraqi_Police_Build_Relationships_in_Basra

IHCHR condemns government’s decision to lift curfew 26 April 2020 09:26 PM

800px-Flickr_-_DVIDSHUB_-_Iraqi_Police_Build_Relationships_in_Basra

IHCHR condemns government’s decision to lift curfew 26 April 2020 09:25 PM

Comments