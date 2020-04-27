Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Monday، 27 April 2020 06:51 PM

Iraqi, Iranian FMs discuss cooperation despite Tehran's malign activities

zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed his congratulations and wishes on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan to Foreign Minister Mohamad A. Alhakim praying to God Almighty to lift the pandemic from all humanity, and a speedy recovery for all those afflicted with it.


This came in a telephone call received by Minister Hakim from his Iranian counterpart, stressing the importance of continued cooperation between the two neighboring countries in all issues of mutual interest to achieve stability and security in the region.

 

This comes despite Iran's destabilizing behavior in the region over the past period.

