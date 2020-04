Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim made a phone call to the Omani Foreign Minister Yusef bin Alawi, and the two sides exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy month.



Hakim stressed the depth of fraternal relations that bind Iraq with Oman and expressed the interest of the Iraqi government in strengthening bilateral cooperation to achieve the interests of the two friendly peoples, and his aspirations for more progress and prosperity to the Sultanate.