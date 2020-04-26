Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday، 26 April 2020 09:59 PM

Kaabi, Iraqi MPs discuss mechanisms of legislative authority

Kaabi

First Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi discussed with the Secretariat of the Council of Representatives the mechanisms of work of the parliamentary committees and the various departments and offices of the legislative authority in accordance with the developments of the new Coronavirus crisis.


The Media Office of Al-Kaabi said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi discussed with the Secretariat of the House of Representatives the mechanisms of work of the parliamentary committees and the various departments and offices of the Legislative Authority in accordance with the developments of the new Coronavirus crisis, as well as the health and preventive measures and preparations necessary to hold parliamentary sessions during the coming period.

 

This came during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Parliament, Sirwan Abdullah, and the general directors of the parliament, in the presence of the decision of the Parliamentary Crisis Cell Jawad Al-Mousawi. "

