Salih, Iraqi Turkmen Front leader discuss fight against terrorism

Iraqi President Barham Salih met on Sunday at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad with the leader of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) and the head of the Parliamentary Human Rights Commission, Arshad al-Salihi alongside with his delegation.



During the meeting, the President asserted the need to unify efforts between the political forces to form the new government taking into account the rights of all Iraqi components and meeting their legitimate demands in achieving the desired reforms.



There is a need to nominate competent and impartial figures who are able to manage successfully and responsibly the state administration, he stated.

Sacrifices made by Turkmen component in the fight against terror as well as its constructive role in building and consolidating peaceful coexistence in Iraq, was praised by the President.



Al-Salihi, in turn, emphasized that the Turkmens are keen to actively contribute in building and advancing the country. They, therefore, are committed to supporting efforts to join forces and bring positions together in order to enhance the national stance which would achieve the supreme national interests of the country.