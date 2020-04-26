IHCHR condemns government’s decision to lift curfew

A member at the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights on Sunday condemned the government’s decision to partially lift the curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.
"The lives of citizens are not for experiment," commission member Fadhel Al-Shaarawi said in a statement.
"We are blaming the government for the repercussions of the lifting of the preventive ban," said Shaarawi.
