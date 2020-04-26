Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 26 April 2020
Sunday، 26 April 2020

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities

Saudi Arabia confirmed 1,223 new cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 17,522, the health ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed three new deaths, one Saudi national and two non-Saudis, ages ranging between 39 and 72 years old. This upped the death toll inside the Kingdom to 139.

Earlier today, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered the partial lifting of the curfew across Saudi Arabia, with the exception of the holy city of Makkah and other places previously isolated after Coronavirus outbreak.



