Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 26 April 2020
Breaking
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities Iraq reports 55 new coronavirus cases, total 1763 Turkey claims It "neutralized" 12 PKK fighters in Kurdistan border areas Iran watches US military activities in the region closely: Rouhani Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000 Pompeo urges extension of embargo on conventional arms sales to Iran Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan Trump says military jets to do flyovers across US to honor medical workers
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 26 April 2020 02:28 PM

Yemen separatists announce self-rule in south, complicating peace efforts

UAE scales down military presence in Yemen as Gulf tensions flare

Yemen’s main southern separatist group announced early on Sunday it would establish self-rule in areas under its control, which the Saudi-backed government warned would have “catastrophic consequences”. 


The move threatens to renew conflict between the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the Saudi-backed government, nominal allies in Yemen’s war, even as the United Nations is trying to secure a nationwide truce to confront the novel coronavirus. 


The STC deployed its forces on Sunday in Aden, the southern port which is the interim seat of the government ousted from the capital, Sanaa, by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement. Reuters journalists saw STC fighters in a column of pickup trucks and military vehicles riding down a main street in Aden. 


The STC is one of the main groups fighting against the Houthis as part of a coalition led by Saudi Arabia. But the separatists, long backed by Saudi coalition partner the United Arab Emirates, have clashed with government forces in the past. 


In a statement, the STC announced emergency rule in Aden and all southern governorates, saying it would take control of Aden’s port and airport and other state institutions such as the central bank. 


The Saudi-backed government and southern regions of Shabwa, Hadhramout and Socotra, among the few areas under coalition control, issued separate statements rejecting the declaration. 


Yemen’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami said the STC announcement constituted “a resumption of its armed insurgency” and a “rejection and complete withdrawal from the Riyadh agreement”, a deal which ended a previous stand-off between the separatists and the government last year. 


The STC “will bear alone the dangerous and catastrophic consequences for such an announcement”, he said in a statement. 


STC Vice-President Hani Ali Brik accused the government of hampering the agreement. In a Twitter post, he reiterated accusations against Hadi’s government of mismanagement and corruption, charges it denies.

Related Stories
Read
9f0059fb-073c-4ea4-bd7e-4d4f9ff8820b_5x2_1100x440

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 1,223 new cases, three fatalities 26 April 2020 04:04 PM

huawei

Five Chinese were arrested for chatting about Huawei sales to Iran - NYT 26 April 2020 02:54 PM

Hijab in Iran

‘Fresh outbreak’ of COVID-19 in Iran feared 26 April 2020 02:39 PM

wheat

Iran approves import of 3 million tonnes of wheat: local media 26 April 2020 02:30 PM

boris

Johnson to return to work on Monday: Sky News 26 April 2020 12:50 AM

bacb7bb83a00c33fd313e3d5f0f55c0b_L

Turkey claims It "neutralized" 12 PKK fighters in Kurdistan border areas 25 April 2020 10:15 PM

3a58933fd199cc98eb2164f5e7a0271e_L

Iran watches US military activities in the region closely: Rouhani 25 April 2020 10:13 PM

PRC_150124574

Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000 25 April 2020 10:10 PM

Comments