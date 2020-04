A security source said on Saturday that two people were killed in a fire that broke out in the New Baghdad area, east of the capital Baghdad.



The source said in an interview with Alsumaria News, that two bodies were found as the fire broke out.

Earlier in April, a huge fire broke out in Basra causing big losses but leaving no casualties, a source said.



The civil defense teams could control the fire, the source said, and an investigation was opened to find the cause of the fire.