Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 26 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 55 new coronavirus cases, total 1763 Turkey claims It "neutralized" 12 PKK fighters in Kurdistan border areas Iran watches US military activities in the region closely: Rouhani Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 200,000 Pompeo urges extension of embargo on conventional arms sales to Iran Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan Trump says military jets to do flyovers across US to honor medical workers Iran's IRGC threatens to destroy US warships in the Arabian Gulf
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 26 April 2020 12:33 AM

Palestinian, Iraqi presidents talk coronavirus

Iraqi President Barham Salih got a phone call Friday from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to offer greetings on the occasion of the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.


During the phone conversation, they exchanged congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of the start of the holy month of Ramadan, asking the Almighty Allah to bring it back to the two countries and their fraternal peoples with having further progress and prosperity.


The two leaders expressed their wishes that Iraq, Palestine and other countries would go beyond the coronavirus crisis and that the life would return to normalcy for the good of mankind as a whole.


They stressed the importance of coordination and joint cooperation to establish stability and peace in the region.

Related Stories
Read
fire

2 dies in fire in Iraq's New Baghdad: Source 26 April 2020 12:56 AM

CP

Abu Dhabi CP congratulates Salih on Ramadan 26 April 2020 12:20 AM

fcdd7bbe080b50fb3429f111c7219448_L

Iraq reports 55 new coronavirus cases, total 1763 25 April 2020 10:16 PM

sal

Saleh receives calls from Bahrain, Egypt on Ramadan 24 April 2020 06:30 PM

london

3 Iraqis die of coronavirus in Britain, 5 infected: Foreign Ministry 24 April 2020 05:41 PM

safadi

Jordanian FM hails constructive ties with Baghdad 24 April 2020 03:37 PM

FM

Iraqi FM congratulates Egyptian counterpart on Ramadan 24 April 2020 03:34 PM

ffff1

Pics: Huge fire breaks out in Basra, no casualties 24 April 2020 12:53 AM

Comments