Palestinian, Iraqi presidents talk coronavirus

Iraqi President Barham Salih got a phone call Friday from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to offer greetings on the occasion of the start of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan.



During the phone conversation, they exchanged congratulations and good wishes on the occasion of the start of the holy month of Ramadan, asking the Almighty Allah to bring it back to the two countries and their fraternal peoples with having further progress and prosperity.



The two leaders expressed their wishes that Iraq, Palestine and other countries would go beyond the coronavirus crisis and that the life would return to normalcy for the good of mankind as a whole.



They stressed the importance of coordination and joint cooperation to establish stability and peace in the region.