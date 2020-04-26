Abu Dhabi CP congratulates Salih on Ramadan

In a phone call which was initiated on Thursday by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces on embarking the holy month of Ramadan, the Crown Prince extended his warmest congratulations and his best wishes to the President Salih. And he wished him to have a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.



Furthermore, he asked the Almighty Allah for all Iraqis having progress and prosperity and to be safe from the new coronavirus disease.



President Salih, in turn, offered words of thanks to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his sincere sensations towards Iraq. He congratulated him on embarking the holy month of Ramadan, and extended a message to all people of the UAE, wishing them progress and prosperity.



He emphasized Iraq's eagerness to further develop prospects for cooperation to tackle with the current crises and challenges in particular COVID-19 in a way that preserves the health and safety of the peoples of the region and the world.