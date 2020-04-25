Iraq reports 55 new coronavirus cases, total 1763

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iraq rose to 1,763 on Saturday with tens of new cases registered in the country, the health ministry said in a statement.



At least 55 new infections were confirmed in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region on Saturday, the statement explained, noting that no new deaths were recorded.



Out of the total number of people so far found infected with COVID-19 across Iraq, 1,224 patients have recovered from the novel virus and returned home while 86 others lost their lives, according to the latest updates by the ministry.







