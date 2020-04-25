Turkey claims It "neutralized" 12 PKK fighters in Kurdistan border areas



Turkey's National Defense Ministry explained in a statement that at least one Turkish soldier was killed while four others were injured during clashes with the PKK.



"As a result of PKK's harassment fire on our military base in northern Iraq, Haftanin region, one Turkish solider was martyred, three of our soldiers were wounded in the heinous attack. 12 PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the region," the statement said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.



Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply that the Kurdish fighters in question were whether killed or arrested.



There is a decades-long military conflict between Turkey and the PKK as Ankara views the Kurdish armed group as a "terrorist organisation".