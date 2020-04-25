Iran watches US military activities in the region closely: Rouhani

Iran is watching the activities of the US military in the region closely, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday.



“Iran follows America’s activities and movements closely, but it will never be the one that starts conflict and tension in the region,” the Iranian president said during a phone conversation with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.



Rouhani made the warning amid a new escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington, especially in the Gulf.



Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed his country’s navy to “shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats” if they harass the US ships in the Gulf.