Sunday, 26 April 2020
Saturday، 25 April 2020 02:19 PM

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 76 to 5,650: Health Ministry

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday. 


The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 are in a critical condition, the spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said. 


Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said the country’s daily death tally had fallen by about 70% from its peak, while the number of coronavirus patients in hospital had fallen by about half. 


Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the COVID-19 respiratory disease and has one of the world’s highest death tolls. 

