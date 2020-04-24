Iran’s coronavirus toll reaches 88,194 cases and 5,564 deaths

Iran has so far 88,194 coronavirus cases, according to Worldometers and 5,574 deaths, as the country has been hit by one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks worldwide.
Also, about 66,600 people recovered from the virus.
Globally, more than 2.763 million people contracted coronavirus, more than 193,660 died, according to Worldometers, while about 763,570 recovered.
Also, about 66,600 people recovered from the virus.
Globally, more than 2.763 million people contracted coronavirus, more than 193,660 died, according to Worldometers, while about 763,570 recovered.