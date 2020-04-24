Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 24 April 2020
Friday، 24 April 2020 06:30 PM

Saleh receives calls from Bahrain, Egypt on Ramadan

President Barham Salih received phone calls from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, Iraq's News Agency (INA) reported.


“They offered their sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Saleh, calling on Allah Almighty to grant the Iraqi people the honor, affection, welfare, and salvation of Corona epidemic emerging, " stated the media office of the President of the Republic to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).


The statement added, "The President of the Republic, in turn, thanked the Egyptian President, the King of Bahrain, and the Emir of Qatar for their brotherly feelings, and congratulated them by the blessed month of Ramadan, wishing for the brothers in Egypt, Bahrain, and Qatar more progress and prosperity, affirming Iraq’s keenness to enhance the prospects for constructive cooperation to face crises and challenges especially, the current situation in the region where the Corona pandemic exists, and ways to combat it and limit the spread of this epidemic”

