Saudi Arabia: Coronavirus deaths low due to medical care

The Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Mohamed Al-Abd al-Aaly on Friday said the ministry is looking forward to reporting more coronavirus recoveries.



Al-Abd al-Aaly, in a press conference, noted that the low number of coronavirus deaths is due to the available high-level medical care in the kingdom for all the coronavirus patients for free.



He said the Kingdom has reported 1,172 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number to 15,102. He noted that 75% of the infected people are non-Saudi residents.