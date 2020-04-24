3 Iraqis die of coronavirus in Britain, 5 infected: Foreign Ministry

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry on Friday said three Iraqi nationals dies of the novel coronavirus in Britain, and five others contracted the virus in different countries.



The five positive cases include two in Canada, one in Russia, one in Britain, and one in India, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement.



The total number of Iraqis infected with coronavirus abroad reached 247, Sahaf said, and the death toll reached 31, while 59 citizens recovered.