Friday، 24 April 2020 03:37 PM

Jordanian FM hails constructive ties with Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim made a phone call to the Foreign Minister of the Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi, the Iraqi side said on Wednesday.

 

Hakim congratulated Safadi on the occasion of the month of Ramadan hoping that it will be a month of communication and compassion in which the meanings of friendship and brotherhood are familiar.


On his part, Safadi praised the constructive and fruitful relations of Baghdad and Amman, hoping that the holy month of Ramadan will be a month of mercy and generosity.

