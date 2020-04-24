Iraqi FM congratulates Egyptian counterpart on Ramadan

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim received a phone call from the Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.



Hakim praised the depth of Iraqi-Egyptian relations, and the importance of continuing cooperation to achieve the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples, and expressed his congratulations on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Hakim hoped that it would be a month of mercy for the whole world.

On his part, Shoukry expressed his congratulations on this occasion, and wished the government and people of Iraq prosperity, security, and stability.