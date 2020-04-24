Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 24 April 2020
Friday، 24 April 2020 03:27 PM

UK denounces Iran's satellite launch using ballistic missile tech.

The United Kingdom on Friday denounced Iran’s reported launch of a satellite earlier this week using ballistic missile technology, saying it violates international law.

Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch – using ballistic missile technology – are of significant concern and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231, a Foreign Office spokesman said.

The UN has called upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran must abide by this, a statement published on the UK government’s official website read.

We have significant and longstanding concerns, alongside our international partners, over Iran’s ballistic missile program, which is destabilizing for the region and poses a threat to regional security.
