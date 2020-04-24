Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 24 April 2020
Friday، 24 April 2020 12:44 AM

Iraqi, Kuwaiti FMs discuss bilateral relations, coronavirus efforts

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim on  stressed that Iraq attributes great importance to strengthening bilateral relations with the State of Kuwait and works to improve the means of cooperation in the interest of both countries.


This came in a telephone call he received from his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, and the two Ministers exchanged congratulations on the month of Ramadhan , praying to God to bring the holy month back to the two countries with further progress and prosperity.

