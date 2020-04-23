Egypt’s president phones Saleh, congratulates him on Ramadan

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi telephoned Iraqi President Barham Saleh to congratulate him on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
Sisi expressed his sincere wishes for the sisterly country of Iraq to achieve security and stability.
For his part, the Iraqi president expressed his gratitude to Sisi for his congratulations and kind gesture, wishing the government and people of Egypt progress and prosperity.
