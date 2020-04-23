Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 24 April 2020
Thursday، 23 April 2020 09:50 PM

France denounces Iran's launch of military satellite

France on Thursday condemned Iran's launch of a military satellite into orbit, saying this was in contravention of a U.N. Security Council resolution, according to the Foreign Ministry, Reuters reported.


France also calls on Iran to immediately cease all activity related to the development of ballistic missiles designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, a ministry statement said.


"The Iranian ballistics programme is a major concern for regional and international security. It contributes to the destabilisation of the region and the rise in tensions," it said.

