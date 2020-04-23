Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 23 April 2020
Thursday، 23 April 2020 08:23 PM

Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry

Forty-six people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iraq in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry has announced. 

The capital city of Baghdad recorded 17 new cases, according to ministry data. Ten were recorded in Babil, nine in Najaf, and seven in Basra. The provinces of Misan, Muthanna and Saladin recorded one case each. 

There have been 25 recoveries from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the data added, and no deaths. 

A total of 1,678 cases have so far been recorded in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region. To date, 1,171 people have recovered, and 83 have died. 
