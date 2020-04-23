Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 23 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan Trump says military jets to do flyovers across US to honor medical workers Iran's IRGC threatens to destroy US warships in the Arabian Gulf Iran executes fourth Kurd in a week Iraqi PM-designate includes three Kurds ministers in new cabinet Trump instructs US Navy to shoot down all Iranian gunboats Iraq’s PM-designate expected to present new cabinet to parliament next week Five Iraqi troops injured in clash with ISIS terrorists
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 23 April 2020 08:11 PM

UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan

Antonio-Guterres-1280x720
On Thursday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres sent a congratulatory message to all Muslims worldwide on the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The message is as follows:

I extend my warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world begin observing the holy month of Ramadan.

This will, of course, be a very different Ramadan. Many community activities will naturally be affected by measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many people in conflict zones will once again be tragically marking this month with war and insecurity all around.

I recently called for an immediate global ceasefire to focus on our common enemy — the virus. I repeat that appeal today, recalling the words of the Holy Quran “and if they incline to peace, then incline to it”.

 I thank governments and people throughout the Muslim world who live by their faith, supporting those fleeing conflict in the best Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity — a remarkable lesson in this world where so many doors have been closed to those in need of protection, even before COVID-19.

Once again, my best wishes to all for mercy, solidarity and compassion in these trying times.
Related Stories
Read
_h8va5UM

Trump says military jets to do flyovers across US to honor medical workers 23 April 2020 06:55 PM

8888186e805734d73ce582b1fac0ba30_L

Iran's IRGC threatens to destroy US warships in the Arabian Gulf 23 April 2020 04:16 PM

japan olympics

Impossible to delay Olympics again, says Tokyo chief 23 April 2020 01:56 PM

Noor satellite

Pentagon official says Iran satellite launch vehicle traveled 'long way' 23 April 2020 01:50 PM

Antonio Guterres

U.N. chief warns against repressive measures amid coronavirus crisis 23 April 2020 01:43 PM

corona1

Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 90 to 5,481: health ministry official 23 April 2020 01:40 PM

Hossein Salami

Guards chief: U.S. warships will be destroyed if they threaten Iran in Gulf 23 April 2020 01:38 PM

trump

More US states make plans to reopen economy 23 April 2020 02:49 AM

Comments