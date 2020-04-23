UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan

On Thursday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres sent a congratulatory message to all Muslims worldwide on the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.



The message is as follows:



I extend my warmest wishes as millions of Muslims around the world begin observing the holy month of Ramadan.



This will, of course, be a very different Ramadan. Many community activities will naturally be affected by measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, many people in conflict zones will once again be tragically marking this month with war and insecurity all around.



I recently called for an immediate global ceasefire to focus on our common enemy — the virus. I repeat that appeal today, recalling the words of the Holy Quran “and if they incline to peace, then incline to it”.



I thank governments and people throughout the Muslim world who live by their faith, supporting those fleeing conflict in the best Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity — a remarkable lesson in this world where so many doors have been closed to those in need of protection, even before COVID-19.



Once again, my best wishes to all for mercy, solidarity and compassion in these trying times.