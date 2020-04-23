Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 23 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan Trump says military jets to do flyovers across US to honor medical workers Iran's IRGC threatens to destroy US warships in the Arabian Gulf Iran executes fourth Kurd in a week Iraqi PM-designate includes three Kurds ministers in new cabinet Trump instructs US Navy to shoot down all Iranian gunboats Iraq’s PM-designate expected to present new cabinet to parliament next week Five Iraqi troops injured in clash with ISIS terrorists
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 23 April 2020 04:16 PM

Iran's IRGC threatens to destroy US warships in the Arabian Gulf

8888186e805734d73ce582b1fac0ba30_L
A Commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that they will destroy the US warships in the Gulf if Iran’s security is threatened.

Major General Hossein Salami made the threatening a day after US President Donald Trump said he had ordered his country’s navy to “shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships”.

“I have ordered our naval forces to destroy any American terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens the security of Iran’s military or non-military ships,”

Salami said. “The security of the Arabian Gulf is part of Iran’s strategic priorities.”
Earlier this month, the US military said 11 Revolutionary Guards naval vessels from the Guards navy came close to the US Navy and coast guard ships in the Gulf, calling the move “dangerous and provocative”.
Related Stories
Read
Antonio-Guterres-1280x720

UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan 23 April 2020 08:11 PM

_h8va5UM

Trump says military jets to do flyovers across US to honor medical workers 23 April 2020 06:55 PM

japan olympics

Impossible to delay Olympics again, says Tokyo chief 23 April 2020 01:56 PM

Noor satellite

Pentagon official says Iran satellite launch vehicle traveled 'long way' 23 April 2020 01:50 PM

Antonio Guterres

U.N. chief warns against repressive measures amid coronavirus crisis 23 April 2020 01:43 PM

corona1

Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 90 to 5,481: health ministry official 23 April 2020 01:40 PM

Hossein Salami

Guards chief: U.S. warships will be destroyed if they threaten Iran in Gulf 23 April 2020 01:38 PM

trump

More US states make plans to reopen economy 23 April 2020 02:49 AM

Comments