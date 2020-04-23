Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 23 April 2020
Thursday، 23 April 2020 04:13 PM

Iran executes fourth Kurd in a week

The Iranian authorities on Thursday executed another Kurdish inmate in Sanandaj central prison, Kurdistan province.

Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said that Sina Mohammadi, from Dehgolan, was executed today after spending seven years on the death row.

Mohammadi was given a death penalty for alleged murder, Hengaw added.

He was the fourth Kurd to be executed in Iran over the the past seven days .
