Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 23 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces UN Chief Sends Congratulatory Message to all Muslims on Ramadan Trump says military jets to do flyovers across US to honor medical workers Iran's IRGC threatens to destroy US warships in the Arabian Gulf Iran executes fourth Kurd in a week Iraqi PM-designate includes three Kurds ministers in new cabinet Trump instructs US Navy to shoot down all Iranian gunboats Iraq’s PM-designate expected to present new cabinet to parliament next week Five Iraqi troops injured in clash with ISIS terrorists
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 23 April 2020 04:11 PM

Iraqi PM-designate includes three Kurds ministers in new cabinet

60da403e667e249d0d21bd16d08c3d06_L
 Three ministerial posts at the new government of Iraq would be for the Kurds, according to a document revealing PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s cabinet lineup.

Kadhimi is working hard to finalize the agenda of his cabinet for next week to send it, together with the list of the proposed ministers, to the parliament for a vote of confidence.

According to a document shared by Iraqi news agencies, three Kurds will be among the ministers of the next Iraqi government.

Fuad Hussein, the current minister of finance, is said to stay in his position while Khalid Shwani and Rezan Mohammed will join the cabinet to serve respectively as the Minister of Justice and Minister of Municipality.

However, negotiations between Kadhimi and other factions within the Shias and the Sunnies are ongoing. Therefore, reshuffling the list of the proposed ministers is expected.
Related Stories
Read
1587617107940

Iraq records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries: health ministry 23 April 2020 08:23 PM

85229f468642ff0de52d7719f69338bc_L

Iraqi protests flare-up again, as protesters clash with security forces 23 April 2020 08:20 PM

d29f48e63498df10464e761cd3a29ce4_L

Iran executes fourth Kurd in a week 23 April 2020 04:13 PM

kadh

Names of ministerial candidates in Kadhimi's cabinet revealed 23 April 2020 02:57 AM

ir1

Red Crescent teams in Iraq's Dhi Qar distribute food to 500 families 23 April 2020 02:38 AM

12f448457b6aeb536640b410d3ea3585_L

Iraq’s PM-designate expected to present new cabinet to parliament next week 22 April 2020 04:36 PM

a2d17c9e0e3e37876357dd9d7068755d_L (1)

Five Iraqi troops injured in clash with ISIS terrorists 22 April 2020 04:27 PM

3f5075c7b3f669d1fc7a5d1579ec8502_L

Iraq reports 28 new coronavirus cases, as total surpasses 1,600 22 April 2020 12:02 AM

Comments