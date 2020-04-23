Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 23 April 2020
Breaking
Trump instructs US Navy to shoot down all Iranian gunboats Iraq’s PM-designate expected to present new cabinet to parliament next week Five Iraqi troops injured in clash with ISIS terrorists Airstrikes in Syria kill nine pro-Iranian militiamen Iraq reports 28 new coronavirus cases, as total surpasses 1,600 Turkey quarantines 366 expats evacuated from Iraq Syria says its air defenses shot down Israeli missiles over Palmyra Syria's Assad and Iran's Zarif condemn West at Damascus meeting New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6 Coronavirus can survive prolonged exposure to high temperatures - study
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 23 April 2020 02:49 AM

More US states make plans to reopen economy

trump

More states in the U.S. South and Midwest signaled readiness on Wednesday to reopen their economies in hopes the worst of the coronavirus pandemic had passed, but California's governor held firm to sweeping stay-at-home orders and business closures, Reuters reported.


The patchwork of still-evolving orders across the 50 states meant some Americans were still confined indefinitely to their homes, unable to work, while others began to venture out for the first time in weeks.


"I wish I could prescribe a specific date to say that we can turn on that light switch and go back to normalcy," California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said in his daily remarks to the nation's most-populous state on the coronavirus crisis.


"We have tried to make it crystal clear that there is no light switch and that there is no date in terms of our capacity to provide the kind of clarity that I know so many of you demand and deserve," Newsom said.

Related Stories
Read
footage1

Trump: if Iranian ships get too close 'we'll shoot them out of the water' 23 April 2020 02:46 AM

corona1iran

Conspiracy theory that US started coronavirus is Iranian campaign: Vox 23 April 2020 02:44 AM

trump coronavirus

Trump signs immigration order curbing green cards 23 April 2020 02:34 AM

trump

Trump has CDC director clarify remarks on second virus wave 23 April 2020 02:32 AM

EWNkOHyXgAA02Wp

Trump instructs US Navy to shoot down all Iranian gunboats 22 April 2020 04:42 PM

king salman

Saudi king Salman approves performing Tarawih in the two holy mosques 22 April 2020 02:05 PM

Bijan Zanganeh

Iran's Zanganeh says oil production cut should be taken seriously 22 April 2020 01:54 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iran will fare better than others after oil price drop, says Rouhani 22 April 2020 01:52 PM

Comments