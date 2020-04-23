Red Crescent teams in Iraq's Dhi Qar distribute food to 500 families

The Red Crescent teams in Dhi Qar have distributed food parcels to over 500 families in a various areas of the province.

New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iraq raised the total number to 1,602 on Tuesday, the health ministry reported.



At least 28 people had been found infected with the coronavirus in Iraq in the past 24 hours, the ministry said, noting that one patient died in the capital Baghdad as well.



It further explained that 15 infections were detected in the capital city, 11 in Basra, and two others in Muthanna provinces.



Out of the total cases recorded so far in the country, 1,096 patients have fully recovered from the novel virus while 84 others lost their lives, the ministry added.