Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 23 April 2020
Breaking
Trump instructs US Navy to shoot down all Iranian gunboats Iraq’s PM-designate expected to present new cabinet to parliament next week Five Iraqi troops injured in clash with ISIS terrorists Airstrikes in Syria kill nine pro-Iranian militiamen Iraq reports 28 new coronavirus cases, as total surpasses 1,600 Turkey quarantines 366 expats evacuated from Iraq Syria says its air defenses shot down Israeli missiles over Palmyra Syria's Assad and Iran's Zarif condemn West at Damascus meeting New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6 Coronavirus can survive prolonged exposure to high temperatures - study
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 23 April 2020 02:34 AM

Trump signs immigration order curbing green cards

trump coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an order to temporarily block some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States, saying he was doing so in order to protect American workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.


The order is to last for 60 days and then will be reviewed and possibly extended. Some critics saw Republican Trump's announcement as a move to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to implement a long-sought policy goal of barring more immigrants ahead of the Nov. 3 election.


"In order to protect our great American workers I have just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," Trump said at his daily news conference about the coronavirus at the White House.

Related Stories
Read
trump

More US states make plans to reopen economy 23 April 2020 02:49 AM

footage1

Trump: if Iranian ships get too close 'we'll shoot them out of the water' 23 April 2020 02:46 AM

corona1iran

Conspiracy theory that US started coronavirus is Iranian campaign: Vox 23 April 2020 02:44 AM

trump

Trump has CDC director clarify remarks on second virus wave 23 April 2020 02:32 AM

EWNkOHyXgAA02Wp

Trump instructs US Navy to shoot down all Iranian gunboats 22 April 2020 04:42 PM

king salman

Saudi king Salman approves performing Tarawih in the two holy mosques 22 April 2020 02:05 PM

Bijan Zanganeh

Iran's Zanganeh says oil production cut should be taken seriously 22 April 2020 01:54 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iran will fare better than others after oil price drop, says Rouhani 22 April 2020 01:52 PM

Comments