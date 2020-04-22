Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Breaking
Trump instructs US Navy to shoot down all Iranian gunboats Iraq’s PM-designate expected to present new cabinet to parliament next week Five Iraqi troops injured in clash with ISIS terrorists Airstrikes in Syria kill nine pro-Iranian militiamen Iraq reports 28 new coronavirus cases, as total surpasses 1,600 Turkey quarantines 366 expats evacuated from Iraq Syria says its air defenses shot down Israeli missiles over Palmyra Syria's Assad and Iran's Zarif condemn West at Damascus meeting New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6 Coronavirus can survive prolonged exposure to high temperatures - study
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 22 April 2020 04:36 PM

Iraq’s PM-designate expected to present new cabinet to parliament next week

12f448457b6aeb536640b410d3ea3585_L
Iraq’s new Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi is likely to conclude the lineup of his cabinet by next week, said a member of the parliament.

MP Saaran al-Aajebi told Iraqi media on Wednesday that Kadhimi is expected to submit the cabinet and its agenda to the Iraqi parliament next week for a vote of confidence.
After two failed attempts, Iraqi President Barham Salih named Kadhimi on April 9 as the prime minister-designate.

Iraq has been struggling with a political crisis since the eruption of anti-government protests last October which led to the resignation of Adil Abdul Mahdi from premiership.
Related Stories
Read
a2d17c9e0e3e37876357dd9d7068755d_L (1)

Five Iraqi troops injured in clash with ISIS terrorists 22 April 2020 04:27 PM

3f5075c7b3f669d1fc7a5d1579ec8502_L

Iraq reports 28 new coronavirus cases, as total surpasses 1,600 22 April 2020 12:02 AM

thumbs_b_c_5a828d5abe76fa54c78edce76df1d661

Turkey quarantines 366 expats evacuated from Iraq 21 April 2020 11:56 PM

14

Iraqi Parliament to Postpone Confidence Vote: MP 20 April 2020 10:23 PM

13

Iraqi Forces Discover Two IS Hideouts in Kirkuk with Multiple Explosive Devices 20 April 2020 10:21 PM

12

Coronavirus Infections Reach 1,574 in Iraq 20 April 2020 10:19 PM

11

Despite Remarkable Success, KRG Says Yet Early to Declare Total Victory over Coronavirus 20 April 2020 10:17 PM

opec

Iraq's Kurdistan region says it is committed to OPEC+ oil output deal 20 April 2020 06:25 PM

Comments