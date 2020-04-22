Iraq’s PM-designate expected to present new cabinet to parliament next week

Iraq’s new Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi is likely to conclude the lineup of his cabinet by next week, said a member of the parliament.



MP Saaran al-Aajebi told Iraqi media on Wednesday that Kadhimi is expected to submit the cabinet and its agenda to the Iraqi parliament next week for a vote of confidence.

After two failed attempts, Iraqi President Barham Salih named Kadhimi on April 9 as the prime minister-designate.



Iraq has been struggling with a political crisis since the eruption of anti-government protests last October which led to the resignation of Adil Abdul Mahdi from premiership.