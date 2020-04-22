Five Iraqi troops injured in clash with ISIS terrorists

At least five Iraqi troops were injured on Wednesday during a fierce confrontation with militants of the ISIS in Diyala province.



Local sources told the Baghdad Post that the troops suffered injuries while engaging a group of jihadists in Sheikh Khalid village, near Hamrin Lake.



The Iraqi forces were conducting an anti-ISIS operation to clear the area from the IS presence, a source said.



“ISIS militants could encircle the Iraqi forces for a while before the [Shia militias of] Hashd al-Shaabi arrive and force the jihadists escape.”